CafeSwap Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.69 Million (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. CafeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million and $47,451.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.27 or 0.00009985 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CafeSwap Token

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 2,048,368 coins and its circulating supply is 2,037,776 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

