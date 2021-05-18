Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.88 million.

SNCR stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.89. 365,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,314. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.30.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $71,283. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

