Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Posts Earnings Results

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%.

Shares of FUV stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. 1,376,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,063. The stock has a market cap of $296.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $36.80.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Aegis upped their price objective on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.