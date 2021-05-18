Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 2,938.09%.

COCP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,908,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,645,137. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Cocrystal Pharma news, major shareholder Raymond F. Schinazi sold 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $1,696,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,674,960 shares in the company, valued at $22,641,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

