Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CFO Sells $10,200.00 in Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CFO Jay Wells sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $10,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jay Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Jay Wells sold 160,520 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $2,760,944.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Jay Wells sold 132,054 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $2,289,816.36.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jay Wells sold 500 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $8,500.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $662,709.60.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,553,013.00.

Shares of PRMW traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. 1,026,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,587. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 745,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 632,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 20,361 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 12.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 613,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after buying an additional 68,544 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 336,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 40,252 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PRMW. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

