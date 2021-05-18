IQeon 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.09 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. IQeon has a market capitalization of $15.17 million and $1.09 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for $2.76 or 0.00006482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00099043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.00 or 0.01463837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00064788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00118478 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

