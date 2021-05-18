$245.90 Million in Sales Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to announce $245.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.80 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $123.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $882.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $889.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $569,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,752,553.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,436. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,266,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 264,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 57,765 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 218,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

