Zacks: Analysts Expect RH (NYSE:RH) to Post $4.12 EPS

Analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to announce earnings of $4.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.68 and the highest is $4.66. RH reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 224.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $20.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.03 to $21.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $23.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.47 to $26.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RH by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of RH by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in RH by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000.

NYSE:RH traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $628.12. 486,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $733.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $644.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.26.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

