NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.400-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.06 million.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,295,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,643. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

