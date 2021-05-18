NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.400-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.06 million.
NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,295,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,643. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
