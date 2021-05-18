AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ APPH traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,159. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68.

In related news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $3,768,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,026.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

APPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

