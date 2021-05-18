Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at $19,905,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00.

NYSE HUBS traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $484.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,911. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.60 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.74 and a 52 week high of $574.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.