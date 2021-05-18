Harsco (HSC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Harsco (NYSE: HSC) recently:

5/13/2021 – Harsco was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Harsco was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Harsco had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Harsco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

4/27/2021 – Harsco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Shares of Harsco stock remained flat at $$22.87 on Tuesday. 747,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 95.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86.

Get Harsco Co alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Harsco by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 80,592 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.