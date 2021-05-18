Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $61.63 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00095691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.00383500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00098172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005603 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022769 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $619.53 or 0.01458207 BTC.

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,799,465,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

