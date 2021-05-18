DexKit (KIT) Market Cap Reaches $4.50 Million

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, DexKit has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One DexKit coin can now be bought for approximately $5.63 or 0.00013256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DexKit has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $2.22 million worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00095691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.00383500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.80 or 0.00234909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005047 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $591.99 or 0.01393364 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046740 BTC.

About DexKit

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,898 coins. The Reddit community for DexKit is https://reddit.com/r/Dexkit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DexKit’s official message board is medium.com/@dexkit . The official website for DexKit is dexkit.com . DexKit’s official Twitter account is @dexkit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DexKit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DexKit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DexKit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DexKit using one of the exchanges listed above.

