GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.03. GreenSky posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Shares of GSKY stock remained flat at $$5.96 during trading on Tuesday. 242,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,810. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 119.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in GreenSky by 335.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 26.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 172,906 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in GreenSky by 27.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 373,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GreenSky during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

