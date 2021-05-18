$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.13. CyberArk Software reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Colliers Securities downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $3.54 on Tuesday, reaching $119.85. 511,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,202. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.67 and a 200-day moving average of $138.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,661.81 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

