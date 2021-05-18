Brokerages Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.24. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLAY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

Shares of PLAY stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.03. 924,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,074. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,303,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,185.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,620. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $4,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

