Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases 3,607 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $262.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

