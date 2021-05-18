Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 47.16% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%.

Shares of OEG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. 2,206,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,220,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. Orbital Energy Group has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Orbital Energy Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

