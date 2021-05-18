Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Announces Earnings Results

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports.

VINC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,288. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) by 450.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Vincerx Pharma worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in clinical trials. Its drug candidates are in development for the treatment of solid tumors, leukemia, B-cell malignancies, lymphomas, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

