William Patrick Bradley III Sells 3,000 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Patrick Bradley III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $278,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.51. The company had a trading volume of 97,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,453. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.77 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.21.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,021,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $2,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

VRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.60.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

