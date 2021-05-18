Insider Selling: Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO Sells 63,801 Shares of Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,198,820.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,318,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, May 17th, W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,850.25.

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,286. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $18.90.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 31,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWK. Bank of America lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

