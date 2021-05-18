Brokerages Anticipate CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.14 Million

Analysts expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to post $85.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.20 million and the highest is $89.08 million. CAI International posted sales of $75.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year sales of $350.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.60 million to $363.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $384.73 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $397.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CAI International.
CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAI. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CAI International by 8,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in CAI International during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in CAI International by 522.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CAI International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:CAI traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,895. CAI International has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $725.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CAI International’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.
CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.
