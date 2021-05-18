Brokerages Anticipate CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.14 Million

Analysts expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to post $85.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.20 million and the highest is $89.08 million. CAI International posted sales of $75.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year sales of $350.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.60 million to $363.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $384.73 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $397.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAI. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CAI International by 8,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in CAI International during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in CAI International by 522.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CAI International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAI traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,895. CAI International has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $725.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CAI International’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

