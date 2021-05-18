GoldFund (GFUN) Price Up 78.5% Over Last 7 Days

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 134.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $931,020.34 and approximately $1.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 78.5% higher against the dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008156 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00015025 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000203 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 94.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000431 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 573.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001172 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GFUNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.