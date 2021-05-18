DerivaDAO Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 37% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $152.14 million and $181,618.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.83 or 0.00013517 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00096519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00389526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.80 or 0.00236016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005054 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $599.55 or 0.01390038 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00046950 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

