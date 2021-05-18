Analysts Anticipate Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triterras.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRIT. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of Triterras stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. 602,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,806. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.03. Triterras has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,875,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,162,000.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

