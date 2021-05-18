Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.04 Million

Equities analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce $75.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.80 million and the highest is $75.20 million. Upland Software posted sales of $71.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $305.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.80 million to $305.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $312.48 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $321.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on UPLD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $480,306.24. Following the sale, the president now owns 274,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,255,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,877 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $526,120.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,038 shares of company stock worth $2,805,665 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,360,000 after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,615,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,245,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 32.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,038,000 after acquiring an additional 345,778 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 716.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,261,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 10.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,220,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,616,000 after acquiring an additional 118,830 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 257,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,140. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

