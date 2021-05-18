GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,627. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11. GAN has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $31.81.

Get GAN alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.