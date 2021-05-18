Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce sales of $27.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $28.21 billion. Facebook posted sales of $18.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $115.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.88 billion to $122.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $139.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.88 billion to $148.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

FB traded down $5.58 on Friday, reaching $309.88. 735,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,461,943. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.12 and its 200-day moving average is $280.38. The company has a market cap of $878.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $331.81.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total value of $366,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,891,796 shares of company stock worth $559,481,957 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Facebook (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.