Steven Scott Cochran Acquires 100 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 100 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,159.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Scott Cochran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Steven Scott Cochran bought 200 shares of Cable One stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,716.24 per share, with a total value of $343,248.00.

NYSE:CABO traded down $17.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,696.74. The company had a trading volume of 55,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,689. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,791.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1,951.03. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,682.44 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price for the company. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,109.13.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

