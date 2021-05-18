Steven Scott Cochran Acquires 100 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 100 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,159.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Steven Scott Cochran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 17th, Steven Scott Cochran bought 200 shares of Cable One stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,716.24 per share, with a total value of $343,248.00.
NYSE:CABO traded down $17.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,696.74. The company had a trading volume of 55,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,689. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,791.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1,951.03. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,682.44 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price for the company. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,109.13.
About Cable One
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
