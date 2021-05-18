Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Bradley J. Peterson Sells 518 Shares

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bradley J. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00.

NDAQ stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.94. 524,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.35. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.23 and a 1-year high of $166.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,026,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 196.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after purchasing an additional 568,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after purchasing an additional 226,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

