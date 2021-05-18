Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston Sells 24,813 Shares

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston sold 24,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $62,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 436,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energous alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Cesar Johnston sold 4,110 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $16,152.30.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Cesar Johnston sold 3,794 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $18,325.02.

On Thursday, February 18th, Cesar Johnston sold 6,306 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $24,151.98.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,642. Energous Co. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $162.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.99.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Energous during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energous by 1,046.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 392,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Energous by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,031 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Energous during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energous by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 198,877 shares during the period. 10.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.