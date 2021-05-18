BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Major Shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp Sells 5,000 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $359,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,189,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,652,752.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bf Bank Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $1,098,750.00.

BANF stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,498. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.29.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

