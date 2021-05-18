Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports.

LABP traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. 58,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,546. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LABP shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

