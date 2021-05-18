-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.14). Neovasc reported earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Neovasc by 3,295.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 89,309 shares during the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVCN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. 639,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19. Neovasc has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

