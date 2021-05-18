Brokerages Anticipate Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.81. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 660%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

GWB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of GWB stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.31. 216,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,782. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,695,000 after purchasing an additional 232,296 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $37,489,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $34,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

