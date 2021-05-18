CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. CarGurus posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CarGurus stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.38. 1,213,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $387,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,268,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,163,679.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock worth $2,726,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after acquiring an additional 261,517 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after acquiring an additional 215,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,490,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,351,000 after acquiring an additional 668,963 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

