Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) to Hold

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

Separately, Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of BWMX stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.48. 17,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. Betterware de Mexico has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $49.36.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.71 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter worth $276,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

