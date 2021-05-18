Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.05 EPS

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%.

NASDAQ AYTU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.43. 558,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. Aytu Biopharma has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Get Aytu Biopharma alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.