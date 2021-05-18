Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARPO traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.97. 29,071,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,321,526. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.02. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARPO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

