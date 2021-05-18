Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Insider R. Scott Ramsey Sells 8,662 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE THC traded down $3.11 on Tuesday, reaching $62.03. 1,251,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,882. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -501.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on THC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.