C Robert Campbell Sells 3,000 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

C Robert Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00.

MTZ stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.71. 685,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,639. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $121.05.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,863,000 after acquiring an additional 215,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $4,692,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

