Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.54

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.54 and last traded at $86.69, with a volume of 62620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.21.

PPRUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. AlphaValue lowered Kering to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average is $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.501 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Kering’s payout ratio is presently 34.24%.

Kering Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

