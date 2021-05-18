Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.30

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.30 and last traded at $75.79, with a volume of 15652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.20.

CMWAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $134.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

