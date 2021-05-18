Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.68

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 134964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DNHBY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Dnb Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.76%.

About Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

