Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) COO David-Jacques Farahi Sells 29,700 Shares

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MCRI traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.80. The company had a trading volume of 75,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,382. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 92.38 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,371,000 after purchasing an additional 129,075 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,000,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,855 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 680,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

