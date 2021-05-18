The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.53 million-$227.53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Shares of TCS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. 1,663,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,091. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a market cap of $661.41 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.