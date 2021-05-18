Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.5% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $570.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $354.77 billion, a PE ratio of 92.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

