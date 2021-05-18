$2.27 EPS Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report earnings per share of $2.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. Costco Wholesale posted earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $9.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.96.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $382.81. 1,695,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,452. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

