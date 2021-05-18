Wings Market Cap Hits $8.23 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and $32,735.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00099857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $636.75 or 0.01479737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00065015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00118930 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

